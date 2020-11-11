TENENBAUM, Mathilda "Tillie"
Mathilda (Tillie) Tenenbaum, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. An Atlanta native, Tillie was born to Eleanora and Nace Galanti on June 9, 1933. She attended James L. Key Elementary, Smith High and graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in Education. Tillie was an amazing wife to her husband, Albert Tenenbaum, for 66 years and a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her cherished family. Her great-grandchildren were "over the moon" for her Lemon Cake. Visits and playdates with their Meema/Honey were always extra special and fun. She was a dedicated member of Congregations Or VeShalom and Shearith Israel. For many years she taught Sunday School at Or VeShalom (and was lovingly known as Miss Tillie-baum), sang and danced in all the Or VeShalom "Broadway" productions and served the Sisterhood as President. For decades, she could be found every Tuesday manning the ovens and handling many background tasks for the weekly OVS Sisterhood cooking day. Tillie was a devoted caregiver to her mother for many years, and was always a trusted friend and confidant to so many. She was selfless and always thinking of others. She will long be remembered for her sensitivity, empathy, generosity and for ALWAYS being a ball of energy. Tillie is survived by her husband, Albert Tenenbaum, her children, Charlotte (Joel) Marks, Lenore (Scott) Kaye and Toby (David) Fagin, grandchildren, Andrew (Chevi) Marks, Steven (Sherry) Marks, Megan Marks, Adam (Chelsea) Fagin and Lauren Fagin, great-grandchildren Marin, Lane, Pearl Chaviva, Shoshana Adira, Libby and Yechiel Shalom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanora and Nace Galanti, her beloved brother, Isaac (Ike) Galanti and nephew, Allen Tenenbaum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, Congregation Shearith Israel or The William Breman Jewish Home. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, and may be viewed live on Zoom. For additional information, including the Zoom link, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com
. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.