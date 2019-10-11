|
|
JONES, Sr., Mathis Mathis Nichols Jones, Sr., 66, of Conyers, GA. peacefully departed his earthly life on September 30, 2019 at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Newnan, GA. Celebration of life Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Voices of Faith Ministries 1290 Sigman Road NW Conyers, GA. 30012 at 12 noon with Elder Matthew Jenkins, Eulogist. Bishop Gary Hawkins, Senior Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Mr. Jones remains will lie in state from 11 AM until hour of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Cancer Treatment Center of America via the Mathis Jones Sr. Memorial Page http://cures.gatewaycr.org/goto/mathisjones. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA. 30013 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019