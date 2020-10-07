Matilda Alexander

ALEXANDER, Matilda
Matilda Caroline Alexander, 93, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was a graduate of Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, and a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.
Caroline was preceded in death by her son Clay Hamilton Bryan, her sister Victoria Alexander Sharp, and her brother John McMillan Alexander. She is survived by sons Josh Bryan (Liz Ortega) and Wilkes Bryan; daughter-in-law Mary Jo Bryan; grandchildren, Kate, Austin, and James; many members of her extended family; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in her honor to The Dolphin Project, 155 Bent Tree Way, Richmond Hill, Ga. 31324 (dolphinproject@gmail.com) or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10017.
Please visit the web site of the Cremation Society of Georgia for the full obituary at www.csog.com
In light of current conditions, a small, socially-distanced service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church on October 11, 2020, but attendance will be limited.