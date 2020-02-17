|
COHEN, Matilda Matilda (Tillie) Cohen, 88, passed peacefully at home in the arms of her family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 8, 1931 to Sarah and Abraham Romano of blessed memory and she and her brother Victor Romano have called Atlanta home all their lives. She died from complications of breast cancer after her strength, tenacity, and bravery allowed her to survive it for many precious years. Being with loved ones brought Tillie the greatest happiness. She was the matriarch of her family, deriving great joy and delight from the lives of her family, which extended much beyond actual relatives. She valued family above all else, and dedicated her life to her loved ones which included her husband of 64 years, Victor Cohen and son, Albert Cohen of blessed memory; her son, Louis Cohen (Darline) and daughter, Joy Cohen (Michael Grieb); her 8 grandchildren: Carrie Duncan (Ryan), Aaron Cohen, and Alegra, Alexandra, Harrison, Anastasia, Graham, and Autumn Grieb; and her 3 great-grandchildren: Gabriella Kamler, and Cohen and Hunter Duncan. She was revered for her strength and selflessness when it came to her family, devoting 14 years to care for her beloved son, Albert, and afterwards her much loved husband, Victor, who had both suffered traumatic injuries. She was widely known for her intelligence and sharpness of mind and was one of the best business women in Atlanta, singlehandedly running a Florida vacation condominium rental business. She was known as Ms. Tillie to her customers, and her business thrived due to return customers who trusted her personalcare, friendliness, concern, and dedication. She was a friend to many, and her warm and caring personality, sense of humor, and sharp wit made being with her delightful and fun. She had amazing insight into life and people. Everyone who knew Tillie admired her great courage and strength. Her dedication and love for her family, friends, and even strangers has always inspired those around her and will continue to inspire all that had the honor of having her in their lives. She will be greatly missed by her familyand extended family, including her nieces and nephews and many cousins. An online guestbook is available at www.edressler.com.Memorial donations may be made in honor of Tillie Cohen to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Sheppard Spine Center or the . Graveside services are scheduled for 12:00pm February 17, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, with Rabbi Neil Sandler officiating. Arrangements are by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2020