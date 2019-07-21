Services
DAUER, Matthew Family and friends mourn the sudden death of Matthew Dauer, a talented and prolific artist, who died suddenly on July 4, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter Lily Dauer, his mother Christine Dauer, his sister Jeanette Dauer; and half-siblings Martin Dauer, Eileen Bell, Christine Creasman; and his girlfriend Cassandra Zavodny. His father Martin Dauer and his brother Michael Dauer predeceased him. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 10 am July 23, 2019 at Madre and Mason/Urban Cannibals, 366 5th Street, Atlanta GA 30308. This is a restaurant owned by his long time friend Calavino Donati and will include a display of his art. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Little 5 Points Center for Arts and Community.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019
