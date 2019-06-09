GANSEREIT, Matthew Matthew David Gansereit of Atlanta passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 53. He was the son of Kathleen Herron Gansereit and the late Raymond Gansereit, the husband of Anna Carlton Crowley and the father of Anna Catherine. Matthew grew up in Atlanta, Ga and was a 1983 graduate of Marist School. He went on to The University of Georgia where he was a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. Following UGA, Matthew attended George Mason University School of Law before joining the Georgia Bar. Matthew represented his clients with enthusiasm, skill and heart. In the latter years of his career, he was a mediator and arbitrator associated with BAY Mediation Services. A member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Matthew served on the Administrative Board, chaired the Sports and Recreation Board, and volunteered many hours to serve those in need in our local community. He was also a charter member of the Foundations Sunday School Class. Matthew's greatest joy was his family. He was a loving father and husband who delighted in supporting his daughter, Anna Catherine, in any activity she pursued. She was his pride and joy, and he was the heart of the family. He met his true love, Carlton, 35 years ago while at the University of Georgia and they have spent many memorable days in Athens cheering on UGA ever since. Matthew was known for his kind heart and joyful spirit that he loved to share. He greeted everyone with a smile, and strove to make them feel special. His laughter, generosity of spirit and love of life will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Carlton; his mother Kathleen Gansereit; his daughter Anna Catherine and two brothers David and Jonathan Gansereit. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Ga. Memorials may be made to The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30309 or Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, in memory of Matthew Gansereit, 3180 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Ga 30305. Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com. Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary