DANEKER, Matthew Matthew "Matty" George Daneker, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on March 2nd, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida. Matthew was born in Houston, Texas to George and Susan Daneker on July 31st, 1990. He attended high school at St. Pius X Catholic High School (Class of 2009) in Atlanta, Georgia. While attending St. Pius, Matthew was voted class president his senior year. After graduating, Matthew went on to attend Georgia College and State University (Class of 2013) in Milledgeville, Georgia, where he graduated with a degree in political science. During his time at GCSU, Matthew founded and served as chapter historian of the Theta Chi fraternity chapter. Following his graduation, Matthew worked as a financial analyst for Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Matthew was an avid golfer, trivia enthusiast, and Atlanta sports fan. Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Daneker, his paternal grandparents, George William, Sr. and Patricia Daneker, and his maternal grandparents, Roy and Ann Futvoye. Matthew is survived by his brothers, Roy Spencer and Elliot William Daneker, and his father and stepmother, George William, Jr. and Bonnie Bajorek Daneker. We are holding a private funeral immediately and later hosting a Celebration of Life. Details will be released later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Matthew Daneker Memorial Fund for St. Pius X Catholic High School at www.bit.ly/3a6bsmG in the Memorial Scholarship Section.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020