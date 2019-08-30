|
GROSSMANN, Matthew Thomas Matthew Thomas Grossmann age 19, of Roswell passed away on Aug. 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Jeffrey and Kathleen Mavis Grossmann; sister, Lauren Grossmann; grandparents, Ken and Pam Grossmann and John and Marianne Mavis; aunt and uncles, Paige and Jeremy Nicholson and Tom and BethAnn Mavis along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.org. A funeral mass will be held on Aug. 31, at 10 AM, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. The Grossmann family will receive friends on Friday from 7 PM - 9 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019