|
|
FRANCIS, Matthew Joseph Mr. Matthew Joseph Francis of Atlanta, passed December 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020; 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, with Rev. Dr. Richard W. Wills, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10AM. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454. www.carlmwilliams.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020