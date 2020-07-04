LINSKEY, Sr., Matthew Arthur Matthew Arthur Linskey, Sr., age 66, of Marietta, GA, passed away at his home on June 29, 2020 after a gallant battle with ALS. Matthew was born in Rockville Centre, NY on March 7, 1954 to the late John Gerald Linskey and Florence Helen Linskey. He grew up in Smithtown, NY until 1972 when he moved to Atlanta, GA to attend The Georgia Institute of Technology. During his time at Georgia Tech, he enjoyed playing club lacrosse until he graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. He later earned his master's degree in business administration from Georgia State University. Matthew was married to Brenda Suydam Linskey for 37 happy years where they created countless memories together at their home in Marietta, GA. Prior to his retirement in 2019, he worked at Printpack for 35 years, most recently as project manager. Matthew was especially passionate about volunteering his time coaching youth, high school, and college level lacrosse teams. In 2010, he was inducted into the Georgia Tech Lacrosse Hall of Fame. He also served as co-president of the Walton High School Lacrosse Booster Club. In addition to playing and coaching lacrosse, Matthew loved golf, playing ALTA tennis, going on beach trips to Hilton Head Island, and spending time with family and close friends. Matthew Arthur Linskey, Sr., was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Linskey and sister, Mary Elizabeth Linskey. Matthew Arthur Linskey, Sr., is survived by his wife, Brenda Suydam Linskey of Marietta, GA, son, Matthew Arthur Linskey, Jr., of Marietta, GA, daughter, Madalyn Linskey Pettit and son-in-law, John Joseph Pettit, III, of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his siblings, John and Beverley Linskey of Houston, TX, Stephen and Dianne Linskey of West Chester, PA, Peter and Denise Linskey of Newtown, PA, Joan and Kevin Doherty of Bluffton, SC, Andrew Linskey of Leesburg, VA. and Florence Hartman of Arnold, MD. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Matthew Arthur Linskey, Sr., to the Georgia Tech Foundation - Alex Kiehl Lacrosse Scholarship Fund or The ALS Association Georgia Chapter. A private funeral mass will be held on July 10, 2020 at Catholic Church of Saint Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062. Burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Park at 1 PM, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Atlanta, GA 30328. Funeral arrangements are made by Marietta Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mariettafuneralhome.org
