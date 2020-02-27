|
NICHOLS, Matthew Homegoing Services for Mr. Matthew Eugene Nichols, will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 11 AM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Internment, Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta. Reverend Cliford Gresseau, Officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, from 2to 7 PM, at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary, at 10:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 2nd Ave, Decatur, GA. 30032, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020