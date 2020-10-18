Matthew Shirey

1/1
SHIREY, Matthew Phillip Matthew Phillip Shirey, age 37, passed away October 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He enjoyed traveling, seeing new things, was an over the road driver and covered 48 states in the last year, with his fur-baby Charlie. Matt liked to play Elder Scrolls online, spending time with his children, and spending time with friends, especially Heather and her family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas. He is survived by his children, Ryan and Melody, their mother, Jennifer, his parents, Mark and Vicky, his sister, Erin (Clay) and his brother, Daniel (Sarah). A remembrance gathering will be held in his honor and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: nostomachforcancer.org

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2020.
