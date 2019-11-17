|
SMITH, Sr., Matthew Allison Matthew was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 21, 1946, and died at his home in Dillard, Georgia on November 7, 2019. Matthew is survived by his three children; Mary Katherine Smith Greene (Tom), Matthew Allison Smith, Jr. (Stephanie) of Atlanta, Georgia and Jessica Elizabeth Smith (Michael Borshuk) of Lubbock, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Mary English (Meme) Greene, Michael Pepper Smith and Matthew Robinson Smith (and one more on the way; Baby Boy Borshuk) He is also survived by his siblings: Sally Smith Howard (John), Jo Allison Brown, Sharon Smith Pate (Henry) and Andrew Smith (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: P.L. Bealy Smith and Betty Lou Houk Smith as well as his brother Mark Smith (Pat). Matthew was born and raised in Atlanta. He attended R.L. Hope Elementary School, North Fulton and graduated from The Westminster Schools. He then went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a writer for the Daily Tar Heel. He began his career as a life insurance salesman with the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Agency. He retired from that career to pursue a career as a writer. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He was a Patron of the Masters golf tournament. There will be a memorial service for Matthew at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, on Monday, November 18 at 4:00 pm. 1328 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309. A private burial will precede the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, Matthew requested that donations be made in his name to the Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund. P.O. Box 485, Rabun Gap, Georgia 30568.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019