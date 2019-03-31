Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew WALLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew WALLACK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew WALLACK Obituary
WALLACK, Matthew It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Wallack announces his passing on March 19, 2019, at the age of 79. Matthew, a retired tax agent, was born in the Bronx, NY, and had lived in Atlanta for almost 40 years. More than anything else, Matthew lived for his family. He was also a beloved supporter of Israel and enjoyed going for walksoutside when his health allowed. Matthew is survived by his children, Richard Wallack; Sandy and his wife, Rachel Alterman Wallack, and Sara and her husband, Brandon Friedman; his grandchildren: Dov, Isaac, Ella, Joanna, and Avery; and his sister, Carole and her husband, Nathan Metzger. Sign online guest book at www.edressler.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Educational Loan Fund (JELF.org). A graveside service was held on March 21, 2019 at Crestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
Download Now