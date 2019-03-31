WALLACK, Matthew It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Wallack announces his passing on March 19, 2019, at the age of 79. Matthew, a retired tax agent, was born in the Bronx, NY, and had lived in Atlanta for almost 40 years. More than anything else, Matthew lived for his family. He was also a beloved supporter of Israel and enjoyed going for walksoutside when his health allowed. Matthew is survived by his children, Richard Wallack; Sandy and his wife, Rachel Alterman Wallack, and Sara and her husband, Brandon Friedman; his grandchildren: Dov, Isaac, Ella, Joanna, and Avery; and his sister, Carole and her husband, Nathan Metzger. Sign online guest book at www.edressler.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Educational Loan Fund (JELF.org). A graveside service was held on March 21, 2019 at Crestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary