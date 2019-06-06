|
SIMON, Mattie Elizabeth Funeral Services for Ms. Mattie Elizabeth Simon will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 11 AM at Antioch AME Church 765 South Hairston Road Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088 with . Senior Pastor Reverend Vandy Simmons, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019