Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch AME Church
765 South Hairston Road
Stone Mountain, GA
View Map
Mattie Simon Obituary
SIMON, Mattie Elizabeth Funeral Services for Ms. Mattie Elizabeth Simon will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 11 AM at Antioch AME Church 765 South Hairston Road Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088 with . Senior Pastor Reverend Vandy Simmons, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
