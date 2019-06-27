|
WOODS, Mattie P. Funeral Service for Ms. Mattie P. Woods of Stone Mountain, Ga. will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 11 AM at St. Paul A.M.E. Church 821 3rd. Street Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083 with Senior Pastor Reverend Orea Parker, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019