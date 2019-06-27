Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Avondale-Scottdale Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
821 3rd Street
Stone Mountain, GA
Mattie Woods


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie Woods Obituary
WOODS, Mattie P. Funeral Service for Ms. Mattie P. Woods of Stone Mountain, Ga. will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 11 AM at St. Paul A.M.E. Church 821 3rd. Street Stone Mountain, Ga. 30083 with Senior Pastor Reverend Orea Parker, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019
