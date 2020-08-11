1/
Maude Fuller
FULLER, Maude Mrs. Maude Ponder Fuller, age 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, August 12, at 11 AM in our chapel. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 2 - 6 PM. Honoring her memory, she is survived by three children, Laura, Jerome and John fuller, one granddaughter, Adrienne Fuller, two great grandchildren, Rakeisha Fuller and Ziquavious Finch, one great-great-grandchild, Keonte Fuller and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be live streamed. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
