Maude Fuller

FULLER, Maude Mrs. Maude Ponder Fuller, age 97, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, August 12, at 11 AM in our chapel. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 2 - 6 PM. Honoring her memory, she is survived by three children, Laura, Jerome and John fuller, one granddaughter, Adrienne Fuller, two great grandchildren, Rakeisha Fuller and Ziquavious Finch, one great-great-grandchild, Keonte Fuller and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be live streamed. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.