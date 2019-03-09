|
REEVES, Maude Opal Maude Opal Reeves, 88, of Lilburn, GA passed away on March 8, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9th; from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Sunday, March 10th, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 10th, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2019