BROE, Maureen Louise Maureen "Aunt Mo" Louise Broe, age 69, of Decatur, GA unexpectedly passed away on February 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Thomas P. and Delores Broe. Maureen was born in Battle Creek , MI , the eldest of nine siblings. She earned a BA in History from Madison College in VA, then traveled with the Clyde Beatty Cole Brothers circus for a time before graduating from Georgia State University with a BS in Nursing. She recently retired from a long career in nursing. Family was the most important thing to Maureen. She was the glue that held the large "Broe Nation" together, always ensuring extended family was kept informed of family occasions. She enjoyed playing tennis and softball, running the Peachtree Road Race, bowling, and camping. She regularly played (and won!) team trivia. She was a passionate, loyal Atlanta sports fan, and loved to follow the college football teams of her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Joy Broe, nephew Pierce Broe, and her beloved pets, Little Dog and Fred. She is survived by her siblings, Christopher Broe, Charmaine MacKenzie and her husband Tom, Mark Broe, Dolores Lewis and her husband Gary, Thomas Broe and his wife Lisa, Theresa Walsh and her husband Bill, Anne Hall and her husband Kevin, Kevin Broe and his wife Janel; 14 nieces and nephews; and 1 great-nephew. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and will be dearly missed. A wake celebrating Maureen's life will take place Saturday, February 16 from 6-9 PM at Manuel's Tavern ( 602 N Highland Ave NE , Atlanta , GA 30307 ). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Front Range Equine Rescue (https://www.frontrangeequinerescue.org). Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro , GA 770-210-2700. Online condolences may be made at www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary