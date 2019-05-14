CLEMENT, Maureen Anne 82 of Suwanee, Georgia passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Maureen was born on June 2, 1936 in Syracuse, New York and was the daughter of the late Roy and Mary Elizabeth Mapstone. Maureen was a devoted Christian and member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church, a loving wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her four children and their families: son John Clement, Jr., grandchildren Lauren, Sydney and Matthew Clement, granddaughter Megan Clement Janus and husband Alex; daughter Kelly Clement Vincent, grandchildren, Stephanie and Mike Vincent Jr., granddaughter Jennifer Vincent Beck and her husband Jeramie; son Tom Clement, grandchildren R.J. and Katie Clement; daughter Susan Clement Ross and her husband Mark, grandchildren Samantha and Maddie Ross. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Mapstone, her loving husband of 55 years, John (Jack) Edward Clement, two of her children, Kathy and Michael Clement and her grandson Andrew Clement. The family will have a private service only. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial donations may be made in Maureen's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770) 476-2535. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019