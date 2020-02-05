Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Coley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Coley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Coley Jr. Obituary
COLEY, Jr., Maurice Wright "Cokey" "Mo Mo" Maurice Wright Coley, Jr. (aka Cokey and Mo Mo) passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Mr. Coley was born June 27, 1943 at Piedmont Hospital. He attended Morris Brandon Elementary School and Northside High School and graduated from The Darlington School, Rome, GA, in 1961. Cokey earned a B.S. degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He spent his early years in the restaurant business, primarily with KFC stores along with several independent restaurants. His second career was as a mortgage originator in the home mortgage business. He was an avid tennis player and captained several ALTA teams. Mr. Coley was preceded in death by his parents, M.W. and Hattie High Coley, and his eldest son, Maurice Wright Coley, III. He is survived by a daughter, Clarissa Marcoux, a son, Clayton Coley, a brother, Randy Coley (Daphne), three granddaughters, two grandsons, two nieces and one nephew. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 PM; those interested in attending the gathering please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -