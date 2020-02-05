|
|
COLEY, Jr., Maurice Wright "Cokey" "Mo Mo" Maurice Wright Coley, Jr. (aka Cokey and Mo Mo) passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Mr. Coley was born June 27, 1943 at Piedmont Hospital. He attended Morris Brandon Elementary School and Northside High School and graduated from The Darlington School, Rome, GA, in 1961. Cokey earned a B.S. degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He spent his early years in the restaurant business, primarily with KFC stores along with several independent restaurants. His second career was as a mortgage originator in the home mortgage business. He was an avid tennis player and captained several ALTA teams. Mr. Coley was preceded in death by his parents, M.W. and Hattie High Coley, and his eldest son, Maurice Wright Coley, III. He is survived by a daughter, Clarissa Marcoux, a son, Clayton Coley, a brother, Randy Coley (Daphne), three granddaughters, two grandsons, two nieces and one nephew. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 PM; those interested in attending the gathering please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020