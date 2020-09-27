Maurice Goldstein

Maurice Steven Goldstein, 68, of Stone Mountain, passed away peacefully at his home, with family by his side on September 24, 2020.Maurice is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret, his son Matthew, daughter Mandy, sisters Joan (Steve) and Sandy (Wes), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Family, friends, and others whose lives Maurice touched are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, September 27, from 4 to 6 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur.





www.asturner.com



