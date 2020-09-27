1/
Maurice Goldstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDSTEIN, Maurice


Maurice Steven Goldstein, 68, of Stone Mountain, passed away peacefully at his home, with family by his side on September 24, 2020.

Maurice is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret, his son Matthew, daughter Mandy, sisters Joan (Steve) and Sandy (Wes), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Maurice touched are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, September 27, from 4 to 6 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur.



www.asturner.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved