MCNAY, Maurice Maurice (Mac) Clayton McNay, 90, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on April 1st, 2020 after living a rich, full life of faith, love, laughter and service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Francis and Vertie Louella Tomlin McNay; his brothers, Charles Dawson McNay, Raymond Lee McNay, Marvin Donald McNay, one sister, Christine McNay, and his wife of 58 years (and mother of his children,) Frances Clara McNay. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Deer McNay; his children, Gary (Linda) of Atlanta, Elizabeth Hill (Wilson) and Curtis of Fairfax, Virginia; his grandchildren, Ryan (Nadine), Daniel (Natalie), Anna, Ian, Robert (Apoorva), Mason, Nathan and Emma; and his great-grandchildren, Alana, Jenna, Annette, Elise, Ezrah and August. As a youth, when his farming chores were complete, he enjoyed hunting with his coon hounds and trapping for furs to provide additional income. He followed his older brothers into military service in 1949 and served as a cartographer in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, rising to Staff Sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1952. With the GI Bill he attended the University of Kentucky for pre-veterinary studies and completed his DVM degree at Auburn University in 1959. His early experience as a vet student and later a DVM was with large animals, with a fondness for cattle. He shared a private practice in the early 1960's before he entered government service with the US Department of Agriculture. His work with the USDA included postings in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Alameda, CA. He retired from the USDA in 1984 as Deputy Director of Meat and Poultry Inspection for the Northeastern Region. Post-retirement he lived in Raleigh, NC, Big Canoe, GA, and Marietta, GA. He enjoyed nature serving as a volunteer coordinating trail maintenance at Big Canoe, GA, and hiking frequently in the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park with family. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain he served as a mentor to local college, high school and elementary students, in the Keep Cobb Beautiful road cleanup program, as coordinator of the Cobb County Meals on Wheels and coordinator of the Salvation Army Christmas Bell Ringing program. Mac was an active member of the Marietta First United Methodist Church. He was a kind and generous husband, father, neighbor and friend. He travelled widely for work and for enjoyment with his children and first wife Clara who pre-deceased him in January 2013. Ever young and active, Mac met Peggy Rodway online in 2017 and after an 18-month romance, Mac and Peggy married just before his 90th birthday in April 2019. We will miss him very much. Due to current events, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations in Mac's memory may be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Lost Mountain. Contact Mark Telling, Treasurer, [email protected] You may leave a story or a tribute to Mac at https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/obituaries/Maurice-Mcnay
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020