|
|
DORSEY (MURPHY), Maurine Anne Maurine Anne Murphy Dorsey of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, following many years of fighting increasing debility from Post-Polio Syndrome. Maurine was born August 16, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. She worked in accounting and finance before becoming a full-time mother to her three boys, the pride of her life. Maurine was spirited, strong-willed, and loved to laugh. She never took herself too seriously, yet, was fiercely protective of her boys. She adored being a mom, and later, a grandmother. Despite her physical struggles, she remained positive, determined, and always put those around her ahead of herself. If she loved you, you knew it. Nothing she ever did was less than 100%. She lived a life of love, passion, and doing for others. Maurine was preceded in death by her parents, Walter (Bob) A. Murphy and Anne Sinkus Murphy, and is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, James (Jim) E. Dorsey of Sandy Springs, Georgia; her three sons, Jed Dorsey, his wife, Angela, and their children, Riley and Ellie, of Smyrna, Georgia; Tabor J.G. Dorsey, and his children, Zoe and Caleb, of San Antonio, Texas; and Eric A. Dorsey of Missoula, Montana; her sister, Jan Bachus, and her husband, Jerry, of Largo, Florida; and her brother, Robert O. Murphy, and his wife, Dolly, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and sister-in-law-Kay Dorsey of Abbeville, Ga. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18 at 2:00 PM in the Union Baptist Church in Pitts, Georgia. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, January 17 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Frazier and Son Funeral Home in Rochelle, Georgia, and also for an hour at the Union Baptist Church prior to services. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of Maurine's favorite causes: Atlanta Humane Society, www.atlantahumane.org, 981 Howell Mill Road, N. W., Atlanta, GA 30318; Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, www.choa.org, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341; and Atlanta Post-Polio Association, www.atlantapostpolio.com, P. O. Box 245, Cumming, GA 30028. Frazier and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign our online registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020