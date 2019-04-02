Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Mavis JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON (Stoltenow), Mavis Jean Age 79, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away March 21, 2019. She was born in Wapeton, ND on October 25, 1939. She was predeceased by her parents, Reinhold and Alice Stoltenow, and is survived by her brother, Charles Stoltenow, and her nephew, Peter Stoltenow. Mavis attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and received her Master of Librarianship from Emory University. She had a brilliant career at the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library, retiring in 2010. Mavis loved music, gardening and reading, of course. She was a collector, especially of fine art, books and Hummel figurines. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Iowa. The family requests any donations be made to the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation or to the . A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019
