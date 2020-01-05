Services
Committal
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
t Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt. Vernon Hwy
Sandy Springs, GA
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Canterbury Court
3750 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA
THOMPSON, Mavis Ethel Cumming Mavis Thompson passed away on January 2, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. She was born in Barre, Vermont on November 25, 1922 to Ethel & Francis Cumming. When she was 7 years old, her family moved to Elberton, GA where she grew up and graduated from high school. It was while she lived in Elberton, she met the love of her life, Colburn Thompson. They were married on May 30, 1943, and were married for 42 years before his death in 1985. She and Colburn owned and operated a Gulf Oil service station in Atlanta, and they worked side by side until they retired. Mavis could often be found manning the phone and cash register at the station, always looking beautiful in her fine dress, stockings, and high heels. Mavis had a sweet and loving spirit. She was loved by everyone she met. She lived the last 13 years of her life at Canterbury Court in Atlanta. Anytime she walked through the buildings, she greeted everyone with a smile and called each one by name. It seems that everyone there knew and loved Mavis. She was an avid bridge player and played several times a week. She always loved helping others, and she volunteered for many years at Wesley Woods and was honored for her service there. Mavis was a long-time active member of Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Mavis was preceded in death by her husband, H. Colburn Thompson, her brother, Quentin A. Cumming, and her parents. Mavis is survived by her sister, Lucille Martin, of Fort Myers, Florida, nieces and nephews, Nancy Thompson and Jerry M. Collins of Flowery Branch, GA, Charlene Cumming and Sam C. Garcia of Fayetteville, GA, Frank Cumming and Michael Cumming both of Bradenton, FL, Walter and Marji Thompson of Newnan, GA, Harold and Donna Thompson of Katy, TX, and many great-nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, January 9, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, in the chapel at Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA with Dr. Gil Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 5, 2020
