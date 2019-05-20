GRIMM, Max Flanders Max Flanders Grimm, 33 of Atlanta, died May 17, 2019. Mr. Grimm was a graduate from Riverwood High School in 2003 and later from Georgia State University. He was very active with Mountain West Church in Tucker where he was recently baptized. Max loved the outdoors and especially snow skiing, hiking, diving and boating. He had many other interests including traveling, new food adventures and especially UGA football. Max enjoyed his family and always had great relationships with the younger members. He had a warm and sincere heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Gail Raper (Bret Benningshoff); father, Richard A. Grimm (Martha); maternal grandmother, Barbara Davis; sister, Tracy Grimm; step-sisters, Lindsay Linsky (John), Corey Reed; godmother, Sheila Barfield; best friend and companion, Brady Chisolm; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12 o'clock with the family receiving friends beginning at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Breakthrough Recovery Outreach LLC, 3648 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Suite F, Atlanta, GA 390341. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2019