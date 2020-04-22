|
OLIM, Max Max Olim passed away April 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Born in Birmingham, AL, Max graduated from Shades Valley High School in Birmingham, AL and went on to earn his bachelors and law degree at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Max moved to Atlanta in 1968 and lived in the broader Atlanta area for over 52 years. Max loved eating, traveling and watching University of Alabama football. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. Max was very active in the community serving as President of Gate City Lodge, B'nai B'rith of Georgia, and the real estate section of the Atlanta Bar. Max is also a veteran having served in the USCG. Max was born on September 15th, 1943 and was the son of Milton and Sadie Olim. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 50 years, Ann Olim, and by his two sons and two daughters in law: Lenny and Allison and Matthew and Debbie Olim, his grandchildren: Sari, Gordon, Cole, Stella, Mason and Ethan Olim. Max is also survived by his sisters Bailey Olim and Goldie Weiss as well as brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 22 at Arlington Cemetery at 1 PM. Sign online guest book: www.edressler.com. Donations may be made in memory of Max to Weinstein Hospice or Bnai Torah. Arrangements by Dresslers Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020