CRONON (HOLT), MAXIE Maxie Holt Cronon, age 88, died of complications from Dementia and Parkinson's on Aug. 17th, 2019 in Cumming, GA. Maxie is survived by Steve (Yvette) Cronon, of Cumming GA; Daughter D.J. Cronon and Granddaughter Shae of Cumming GA; Daughter-in-law Angela Fiddler Cronon of Duluth, GA and grandchildren Alex (Hillary) Cronon and Lauren Cronon of Duluth, GA, and 2 great-grandchildren, Eli and Cora. She was preceded in death by her husband James A Cronon and a son, Jeffery L. Cronon of Duluth, GA. Maxie was born on January 12, 1931 in Fairmont, GA, to parents James Milford Holt and Mary Mae Holt. She graduated from Fairmont High School and Dalton Business School. In the early 1950's she moved to Atlanta and worked for Liberty Mutual. She retired from the CDC, Center for Disease Control were she was a paralegal for many years. Maxie Cronon was a great family woman and a very loving mother. She married James Alfred Cronon on July 4th, 1952 and the couple had 3 children together, including Steve, Jeff and DJ. Maxie was a very social, active woman who was deeply involved in her community. She really enjoyed her tennis and bridge. Her family and friends will always remember her as a friendly, outgoing person always in good spirits and full of fun. A funeral is scheduled for Aug. 21, 1 PM, at the chapel of Floral Hills Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019