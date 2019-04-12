DORSETT, Maxie Lawrence 89, of Kingston, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Born February 7, 1930 in Palmetto, Georgia, he was a son of the late Guy Dorsett and the late Katherine Croker Dorsett. Mr. Dorsett was retired from American Freight and was a lifelong Teamster. He enjoyed racing and was a United States Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elberta; and his siblings, Murl Dorsett, Lillie Dorsett Rowe, Paul Dorsett, and Ellen Dorsett Wylie. Survivors include his daughters, Pamela Dorsett (John Mozzone) of Atlanta, Toni Dorsett Spann (Johnny) of McDonough, and Tammi Dorsett of Adairsville; sons, Joseph Dorsett, Max Dorsett, and Tim Isaac (Julie), all of Kingston; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Kingston City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests that those who wish may make donations in Mr. Dorsett's honor to the , 233 Peachtree St. Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Maxie Dorsett, please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary