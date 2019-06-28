WATKINS, Maxine Liverman Maxine Liverman Watkins, age 91 of Dunwoody, GA passed away on June 25, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born on September 4, 1927 to the late Dennis and Dora Liverman in Long Branch, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Thomas Watkins, Sr. Maxine is survived by her children: Beth Zink, Harry (Susan) Watkins, Steve Watkins, David Watkins and Tricia (Horacio) Chavez. She was Nana to grandchildren: Will, Mac, Alex, Luke, Cody, Cutter, Colby, Eleanor and Sadie and Great Nana to Tinsley and Jack. Maxine grew up in Elizabeth City, NC and after high school she attended and graduated From Watts School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in Durham, NC. She met and married her husband, Harry, in Durham, NC in 1949. Together they raised five children and lived in Charlotte, NC, Raleigh, NC and spent 44 years in Dunwoody, GA. Maxine was very active in the community and was President of the Dunwoody Woman's Club in 1982. She was a member and very active leader with the Dunwoody Methodist Church. Maxine served as Staff Parish Relations Chair, Chair of Administrative Board, Chair of the Funeral Ministry Committee, Wedding Ministry, Needlework Guild that made the kneelers in the sanctuary, Altar Guild and many other committees within the church. Maxine made many lifelong friends in the church and community and was dedicated to helping it grow and prosper. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Seasons Hospice in Cumming, GA for their kindness, respect and thoughtfulness to Maxine. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to Dunwoody Methodist Church - Hightower Homework Club in her name, which will be 'one last thing' Maxine can do for her church. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Dunwoody Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019