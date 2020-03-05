Services
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 419-9234
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta
2480 MacLand Rd
Marietta, GA 30064
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
1940 - 2020
May Smith Obituary
SMITH, May S. May S. Smith, age 79, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. A lifelong resident of the Atlanta area, Mrs. Smith, was a homemaker and caregiver. She was of the Episcopalian faith. Survivors include: 2 Children, Brian C. Smith of Atlanta, GA and Lydia Smith Franz, Gulf Shores, AL; Granddaughter, Katlin Turner, Gulf Shores, AL. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020
