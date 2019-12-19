Services
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Maydora Ladd Obituary
LADD, Maydora Harper "Mitzie" Maydora (Mitzie) Harper Ladd, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Symphony Memory Care in Centerville, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Newton, Massachusetts, to Charles C. and Hazel H. Ide. She attended Brown University, and in 1949 married the love of her life, William B. Ladd, III. They raised 5 children and were married 60 years, moving with Bill's career to many different states, and settling in Dunwoody. They developed many cherished friendships, especially with members of the Dunwoody Newcomers and "Act II" groups. Mitzie was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2009, and by her parents and brothers Charles, Warren, Frankie, and Henry. She is survived by her beloved younger sister, Marguerite H. Franklin, of South Portland, Maine; her children Beverly Harner of Springboro, Ohio; William C. Ladd (Rhonda) of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; C. Barton Ladd (Christina) of Cornelia, Georgia; Brett W. Ladd (Kyle) of Blairsville, Georgia; Brenda Kovach (Peter) of Anacortes, Washington; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, GA on Dec. 20, at 10 AM followed by the service and interment.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 19, 2019
