WILLIS, McDonald "Mac" McDonald "Mac" Willis, 81, of Waleska died on Saturday the 13th of July 2019. A native Atlantan, Mac was a graduate of North Fulton High School and Oglethorpe University. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves stationed in the Mediterranean aboard the USS Des Moines. Mac worked in development positions at West Georgia College, Reinhardt College, and Magnolia Manor in Americus. Surviving are his wife of over 58 years, Pamela Williams Willis; daughters, Pamela Candace Willis, Rachael Willis Young; granddaughter, Margaret Allyn "Molly" and a niece and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday the 19th of July at three o'clock in the afternoon at Arlington Memorial Park. Please omit flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 18 to July 19, 2019