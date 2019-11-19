|
|
NUNNALLY, McKee McKee Nunnally, 76, died of a sudden heart attack at home on Friday afternoon, Nov. 15, 2019. McKee was a fourth generation Atlantan who worked for decades in the investment business. He is survived by his wife, Sally, and their two children, McKee and Day. McKee was born on May 7, 1943 to Hugh McKee and Betty Yopp Nunnally, both Atlanta natives. He and his sister, Martha, attended the E. Rivers School and The Westminster Schools. McKee was a stand-out basketball player in high school and remained an avid fan of all sports throughout his life. In fact, that intense interest earned him the nickname of "Coach" while he was at the University of North Carolina, and he remained "Coach" to his friends and family. McKee was a history major and member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He graduated from UNC in 1965 and went on to earn an MBA at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in California. His early interests remained passions throughout his life. He was a World War II history buff who had total recall of tanks, generals and dates of importance. Because of his knowledge and love of sports he became a devoted and effective coach to his children's teams. McKee was a former chairman of the board of the Shepherd Center where he also chaired a capital campaign and remained a valued and respected member of that board. Considered a "true hero" since the founding of the Shepherd Center, McKee helped grow the number of donors and donations. But more important were his relationship and concern for the patients, families and staff. He showed up. Even better, he provided tickets to football and baseball games and was an ongoing advocate for the Center in the community. McKee was also a member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta, the Piedmont Driving Club, the Commerce Club, Mark's Club (in London), and the Homosassa Fishing Club. He served on the boards of Zoo Atlanta and the Lovett School and was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church. McKee also enjoyed monthly Wednesday PDC lunches with seven "old" Westminster friends. A most important and nostalgic chapter in McKee's life was the house at Lake Rabun built by his grandfather in 1919. It was a sacred spot where, over decades, he happily bonded with children and grandchildren as he taught them how to ski, swim, fish, and dive off the docknot to mention the five grand-dogs who were constantly by his side. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally Day Nunnally, and their children: Hugh McKee Nunnally II (Laura), of Atlanta, and their two daughters; and Day Nunnally Johnson (Eric), of Charlotte, and their four sons and one daughter. He is also survived by a niece and several cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Martha "Marty" Nunnally Sharkey. There will be a graveside service at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2 PM. Dr. Tony Sundermeier will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 (shepherd.org/giving) or the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 (firstpresatl.org/give) were special to McKee.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019