PERRY, Jr., McKenzie Allen McKenzie Allen Perry, Jr. passed away on September 2, 2019 after a long and spirited battle with cancer. Born in 1945 and raised in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of McKenzie A. Perry, Sr. and Maragaret Lowery Perry. He is survived by his daughters, McKenzie Anne Sullivan (Wes) and Caroline Perry; brother Andrew Perry (Teri Kahn); and four nieces: Maggie Perry, McKenzie Thompson (Augie) and Emily and Taylor Kahn-Perry. He also leaves behind many beloved friends. He attended the University of South Carolina on a football scholarship, was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, graduated with a BA and an MBA and graduated from the Emory School of Law. He also served in the South Carolina National Guard. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hollings Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina,29464, 843-884-3833.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019