ELLINGER, Jr., M. E. M.E."El" Ellinger, Jr. died at his home in Atlanta, GA on September 22, 2019 surrounded by family. El was born in Hagerstown, MD on August 8, 1931, the son of Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Ellinger of Hagerstown, MD and Biloxi, MS. He felt his greatest honor and achievement was as a husband, a father to hisfive kids, and a granddad to his six grandchildren. A graduate of Culver Military Academy, Mr. Ellinger majored in history at Princeton University, met his wife there, and then went on to earn a degree in banking and finance from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business. During the Korean War he served in Tokyo, Japan with the U.S. Army Security Agency, where he was awarded two Letters of Commendation and four medals for "outstanding performance of duty". Mr. Ellinger worked in the investment banking and securities industry in Atlanta as Vice President of The Robinson-Humphrey Company; and later Regional Vice President of White, Weld & Co. From 1975 until his retirement he was engaged in commercial and residential real estate in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina as owner/broker of Guardian Properties. In addition, he served on Presbyterian College's Board of Advisors, as a director of Aberdeen Marketing Corporation, American Telesystems Corporation and Norrell Corporation of Atlanta. Mr. Ellinger was very active in working to establish Georgia as a two-party state and spent three decades actively involved in election campaigns for Georgia, U.S. House and Senate, and Presidential races, including as a delegate to the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans. El and his wife were long-time members of numerous clubs and organizations in Atlanta, including the Atlanta History Center, Atlanta Botanical Garden, the High Museum of Art, the Georgia Conservancy, the Georgia Trust, the Nature Conservancy, Piedmont Driving Club, and the Princeton Club of New York, as well as long-time members of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. Mr. Ellinger is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patricia Wynn Ellinger; five children: Lesleigh Henderson Ellinger of Atlanta; Emery Ellinger III (Burchie) of St. Petersburg, FL, Wynn McClane Ellinger of Asheville, NC, Susan Shaylor (Stephen) of Marietta, and Ann Magee (Michael) of Johns Creek; and six grandchildren: Emery Ellinger IV, Crosby Ellinger, and Burchie Ellinger; and Samuel Shaylor, Elizabeth Shaylor and Erin Shaylor. A memorial celebration service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 2 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Peachtree, with a reception to follow. Interment will be at the Historic Magnolia Cemetery, in Augusta, GA later this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Piedmont Hospital or the Georgia Conservancy.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019