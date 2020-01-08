|
|
STILL (ISEMAN), Melanie Ann Melanie Ann Iseman Still, age 75, of Roswell, passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marianna and Stan Foxwell and son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Teaira Still. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marion J. Still. Mrs. Still was born September 17, 1944 to the late L.J. and Hazel L. Richardson Iseman. She was employed as an Elementary School teacher for over 25 years, teaching at both Mountain Park and Mimosa Elementary Schools. Mrs. Still was a member of North River Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. The family will receive visitors on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. There will be a graveside service for the family following the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020