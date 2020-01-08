Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Still
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Iseman Still

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melanie Iseman Still Obituary
STILL (ISEMAN), Melanie Ann Melanie Ann Iseman Still, age 75, of Roswell, passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marianna and Stan Foxwell and son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Teaira Still. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marion J. Still. Mrs. Still was born September 17, 1944 to the late L.J. and Hazel L. Richardson Iseman. She was employed as an Elementary School teacher for over 25 years, teaching at both Mountain Park and Mimosa Elementary Schools. Mrs. Still was a member of North River Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. The family will receive visitors on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. There will be a graveside service for the family following the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -