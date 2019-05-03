BENEFIELD, Melba Barnette Melba Barnette Benefield passed peacefully away at the age of 99 years on May 1, 2019. Her husband of 66 years, Guy L. Benefield, went before her in 2005. She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Jerry and Evelyn, Jimmy and Judy, Kenneth and Linda, Harold and Rebecca. She leaves ten grandchildren: Alesia, Cindy, Tammy, Jason, Molly, Jade, Seth, Lawson, Maggie and Hardy. There are also 19 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. These people, along with her legion of friends, were her treasure. She wanted nothing more. Jones Memorial United Methodist Church was the epicenter of her deep faith for over 80 years. It is, therefore, perfectly appropriate that her memorial service take place in the Jones Memorial sanctuary on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation with family will take place for one hour before the service begins. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 5320 Phillips Dr., Lake City, Ga. 30260, would be appreciated. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019