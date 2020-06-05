JOHNSON, Melba Dr. Melba C. Johnson of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 27, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 1 PM, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 1150 Philadelphia Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate 12 Noon. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Geneva Johnson; brother, Miciotto O. Johnson; numerous cousins, friends, and colleagues. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.