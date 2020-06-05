Melba Johnson
JOHNSON, Melba Dr. Melba C. Johnson of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 27, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 1 PM, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 1150 Philadelphia Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate 12 Noon. Interment Westview Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Geneva Johnson; brother, Miciotto O. Johnson; numerous cousins, friends, and colleagues. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
JUN
6
Lying in State
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Philadelphia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
