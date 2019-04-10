|
CLASEN, Melissa On April 8, 2019, Melissa Ann (Bryant) Clasen, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and aunt, passed away too early at the age of 39. Melissa will be forever remembered for her big smile, infectious laughter, and unique sense of humor. She is survived by her husband Willie, parents Madolyn (Marc) and Radne, her grandmother Anna, her siblings Russ (Melissa), Madison, Josh, Jaime (Andrew), and Michelle (James), her nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in a private ceremony at Mothe Funeral Home at 1300 Vallette St, New Orleans, LA on April 10, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019