GREENHUT, Melissa Carol Melissa Carol Greenhut (37) formally of Atlanta GA, Richmond VA and Rockville MD. Preceded in death by her father Gordon Greenhut, mother Harriet Goldstein Greenhut, Grandfathers Jacob L. Goldstein and Daniel P. Greenhut , Grandmother Alberta E. Greenhut. Melissa is survived by her beloved and devoted Fianc? Jason Stolow, cherished brother Scott Greenhut, loving grandmother Maxine S. Goldstein, Jason's parents Marty and Rosemary. Adored Aunts and cousins: Marcia, Greta, Maxine, Michael, Carmen, Janet and treasured friends who were her chosen family Victor, Dale and Laurie Moes. Melissa truly had a zest for life and enjoyed making memories everywhere she went. She took great pride in being a funeral director for over a decade and making connections with people near and far. Melissa wanted to extend her deepest gratitude to her incredible team of doctors at Thomas Jefferson Hospital who treated her with extraordinary care and humor and the Moe's family whose love and unwavering support meant the world to her. Donations may be made in memory of Melissa Greenhut to support Dr. Sato's research at the Sidney Kimmel cancer center at Thomas Jefferson University. Checks may be made out to Jefferson and mailed to the office of Institutional Advancement, Jefferson, 125 S. 9th Street suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 18, 2019