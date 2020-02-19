|
MCMAHAN, Dr., Melissa It is with a heavy heart we announce that Dr. Melissa McMahan went home to be with her Heavenly Father. Melissa dedicated her life to helping students overcome reading difficulties. Inspired to help her son, Maxwell, whose difficulty acquiring reading launched a quest for her to learn how to teach him, caused her to question why his teachers could not teach him, and ultimately ignited a passion for her research. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jim McMahan, and daughters, Brooke McMahan Hendricks and Madison-Jane McMahan-Durden, plus a long list of precious family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Maxwell. She had the honor of serving the Lord in lay leadership with Bible Study Fellowship for 17 years, with 8 of those years as Teaching Leader of Kennesaw Evening Women's Class. Through her commitment in BSF the Lord shaped her aim to live a surrendered life. She is best known to say: "Do something greater than yourself so that God alone is glorified." She was an active member of Christ Covenant Presbyterian Woodstock, a PCA congregation. A Celebration of her life will be held at Kennesaw FBC, 2958 North Main Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144, on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 PM. Arrangements by Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc., Conyers, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020