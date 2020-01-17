|
RUMMEL, Jr., Melville Strong Melville Strong Rummel, Jr., 66, of Johns Creek, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mel is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joan Berry Rummel, daughter Lauren Rummel Davis, her husband Michael Chase Davis, and granddaughter Nora Gray Davis, of Scottsdale, AZ, along with his mother, Julia B. Rummel, brother Raymond G. Rummel (Kay) of Blairsville, GA, sister Robin R. Preuit (Rick) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and brothers Jeffrey M. Rummel (Laurie) and Michael J. Rummel (Mitzi) of Atlanta, GA, and many nieces and nephews. His father, Melville Strong Rummel, Sr., preceded him in death in 2007. Mel was born February 2, 1953 in Teaneck, NJ, and lived all his life in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from The Marist School in 1971 and attended The Georgia Institute of Technology. Mel and Joan travelled extensively. Several of his favorite memories were seeing the Aurora Borealis, the Great Wall of China, Cliffs of Moher, and living abroad for three years in Tokyo, Japan. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 19 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A reception will follow. With deepest gratitude to Dr. Raymond Rubin, M.D., FAASLD, for his continued support of Joan and Mel for the past 20 years. In lieu of flowers, please make direct contributions to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital - Lauren Donkar General Transplant Services Fund (www.piedmont.org), in honor of Mel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020