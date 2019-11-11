Services
DRAYTON, Melvin Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Melvin Cornelius Drayton of Atlanta, Georgia, fomerly of Savannah, Georgia will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11 AM, at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Rd., College Park, Georiga; Dr. Crelfo A. and Taffi L. Dollar, Pastors; Pastor Carol L. Jones, Officiating. Interment, Wednesday, November 13, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Remains will lie in repose from 9 AM until the hour of service. The family will receive friends Monday evening, November 11, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM, at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia. Survivors are his daughter, Carmen Drayton; god-granddaughter, Kaileigh M. Davidson; five sisters, Vermellar C. Reese, Nathalee V. Drayton, Dr. LaBrandor E. Patterson, Gwendolyn D. Green and Mechelle A. (Jeff) Green; two brother, Elton E. Drayton and Michael G. Drayton; devoted companion, Brenda Willis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relaitves and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019
