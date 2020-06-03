HUBBARD, Melvin Aubrey Melvin Aubrey Hubbard, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Raven, VA on August 31, 1947 to the late Marion Hubbard and Georgia Newberry Hubbard. Melvin was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1966 to 1970. He spent many years working as a supervisor for AT&T until his retirement. During his retirement, he enjoyed tending to his beautiful garden and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Along with his parents, Melvin is preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Hubbard and sister, Evelyn Hayes Jackson. He is survived by his ex-wife, Freda Hubbard, children, Carlos Hubbard and his wife Cheryl, Anna Greenfield and her husband Russell, Ryan Hubbard and his partner Jennifer Shocklin, grandchildren, Zoey Greenfield, Lily Hubbard and Kinley Hubbard. He is also survived by sisters, Irene Powers, Lucille Lucas, Virginia Underwood, brother, William Hubbard and numerous nieces and nephews. The service celebrating the life Melvin lived is Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 PM, in the chapel of Mckoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan with Rev. Don Daly officiating. The family will greet friends from 1 PM, until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. It was always Melvin's wish to be buried at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA and that will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.