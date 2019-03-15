|
|
HUGHES, III, Melvin Douglas Celebration of life for Mr. Melvin Douglas Hughes III, will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Tabernacle Church 1580 Agape Way Decatur Ga. 30035. Interment Rest Haven Cemetery. Instate 10 a.m. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 12 noon- 9 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019