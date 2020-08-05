1/1
Melvin Reid
REID, Melvin Richard Mr. Melvin Richard Reid, age 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mr. Reid is survived by his loving wife, Bettye Reid; his sons, Eric Reid and Brian Reid; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. The funeral service will be available to watch via livestream on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Facebook page.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
livestream
Funeral services provided by
Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home
8640 ROSE AVE
Douglasville, GA 30134
7709424246
Guest Book sponsored by Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home Funeral Home & Cemetery

