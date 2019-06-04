|
ALLEN, Mendel Homegoing Services for Mr. Mendel Benjamin "Poochie" Allen, age 61, of Decatur, GA., will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Minister Douglas Slade, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Angel Allen, Contessa Allen, Shaqueta Davie, Amecia Davie, Tremaine Davie, Selina Everett, Atiya Moody, Jaimeka Moody;15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, brother, Roland (Bobby) Allen; sister, Brenda Walters; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 11:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019