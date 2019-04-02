|
|
BOWLING, Mendy Mendy Williams Bowling age 46 of Snellville, GA passed away Thursday March 28, 2019. Mendy was a Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter and Sister. She was a 1991 graduate of Brookwood High School, and had attended Oxford College of Emory University, and also a member of Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, GA. She is survived by her husband David S. Bowling, sons Matthew Bowling and Williams Bowling all of Snellville, parents Virgil R. Sr. & Sara Davis Williams of Suwanee, brothers & sisters in law Virgil R. Jr. & Patty Williams of Monroe, Mike & DeAnna Williams of Suwanee, Brad & Paige Williams of Social Circle, The Sisk Family, The Bowling Family, Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The Family will receive friends Tuesday evening April 2nd, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Snellville with remains placed in state at 10:30 am with Dr. Ronny Spillers and Dr. James Merritt officiating. Interment will follow in Snellville Historical Cemetery. Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville in charge of the arrangements. 770-962-2200.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019