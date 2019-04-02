Services
Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service
288 Hurricane Shoals Rd Ne
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mendy BOWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mendy BOWLING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mendy BOWLING Obituary
BOWLING, Mendy Mendy Williams Bowling age 46 of Snellville, GA passed away Thursday March 28, 2019. Mendy was a Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter and Sister. She was a 1991 graduate of Brookwood High School, and had attended Oxford College of Emory University, and also a member of Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, GA. She is survived by her husband David S. Bowling, sons Matthew Bowling and Williams Bowling all of Snellville, parents Virgil R. Sr. & Sara Davis Williams of Suwanee, brothers & sisters in law Virgil R. Jr. & Patty Williams of Monroe, Mike & DeAnna Williams of Suwanee, Brad & Paige Williams of Social Circle, The Sisk Family, The Bowling Family, Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The Family will receive friends Tuesday evening April 2nd, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday morning April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Snellville with remains placed in state at 10:30 am with Dr. Ronny Spillers and Dr. James Merritt officiating. Interment will follow in Snellville Historical Cemetery. Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville in charge of the arrangements. 770-962-2200.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now